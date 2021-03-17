News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Second Round Of COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health


The second round of COVID-19 vaccine doses for border and MIQ workers is underway, with the first cohort of workers who were vaccinated three weeks ago returning for their final doses.

They included Jet Park operations manager Drew Leafa and the Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss. Mr Leafa works at the Jet Park quarantine facility and Brigadier Bliss regularly visits quarantine and managed isolation facilities around the country.

Both spoke of their sense of relief at receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

“It’s good to have the second shot and to be at the Jet Park with some of our frontline staff. It’s important for them to get the vaccine and to add another layer of protection for them and their families and our community,” Brigadier Bliss says.

“We have more than 4000 MIQ staff on the frontline. They are our frontline defence against COVID-19, so across our 32 facilities it’s really important for us that we protect them, look after them so they can all do their job keeping us all safe as a community.

“From my own experiences in the army, serving overseas, the number of communities that don’t have the opportunity to get vaccinated takes a terrible toll on a population.”

He urged people who were unsure about getting a vaccination to talk to a medical professional, their own families and to read widely about the vaccination itself.

Mr Leafa says having his second vaccination was “brilliant. I now feel like I have tripled my protection and feel so much better for it.

“I know there is a lot of scepticism and theories out there, but I know it is going to save you, save your family and save your life,” he says.

So far, more than 500 of the estimated 15,000 border and MIQ workers have received the second dose of the vaccine.

About 91 percent of the border and MIQ workers have received their first vaccination.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 