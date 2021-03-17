News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New COVID-19 Community Cases; 3 Cases In Managed Isolation

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new COVID-19 cases to report in the community. 

There are 3 new COVID-19 cases to report in managed isolation. 
 

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
6 March Iran UAE Day 10 / contact of case Auckland 
12 March Singapore Direct flight Day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
15 March USA Direct flight Day 0 / routine testing Auckland

One previously reported case has been reclassified as 'under investigation.' Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,078.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 267 acute and historical cases.

Testing update

On Tuesday, 6,047 tests were processed. Almost 35,000 tests have been processed in the last week, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 4,996 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,830,299.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

https://www.arphs.health.nz/

Information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,754,178 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 223,277,183 and users have created 8,559,956 manual diary entries.

Ministry of Health updates

At this stage of New Zealand’s response to COVID-19, we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place.

To reflect this, the Ministry is reducing the frequency of media updates to be every two days – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On those days, the Ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

The public can be assured that the Ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, sooner if required.

At this stage, the next scheduled update in Friday.

