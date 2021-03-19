News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 10 Cases Of COVID-19 In 2 Days In Managed Isolation

Friday, 19 March 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our last media statement on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 4.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 277 cases.

Reconciliation of active cases 
The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is 52. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 55.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,088.

The number of active cases has dropped substantially today. This follows the discovery that the number of active COVID-19 cases in New Zealand had been over-reported due to a process issue.

Some recovered cases had been discharged from a managed quarantine facility but their status was not updated from active to recovered in our reporting systems.

It has been confirmed that all positive cases were managed appropriately and there has been no risk to the community.

The Ministry, Public Health Units and ESR have worked to identify the cause and put in place mitigation steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again.

Like all our responses to COVID-19, we are constantly assessing our processes to see if any improvements or changes can be made. We know how important accurate information has been to managing New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.

New border case details 
 

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
6 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 12 / routine testing Auckland 
13 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
13 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
15 March USA 
 		Direct flight Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 
16 March** Pakistan United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
16 March** Pakistan United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
16 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
16 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
17 March Papua New Guinea Australia Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 
24 Jan* Portugal United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Recovered

*This case was reported in January with a high CT and reclassified as under investigation. The case is being retrospectively reported and is now being confirmed but recovered.

** **These two cases travelled together.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,840,473.

On Wednesday, 5,641 tests were processed and yesterday there were 4,531 tests processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,581 tests processed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

https://www.arphs.health.nz/

and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,756,337 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 225,515,460 and users have created 8,615,654 manual diary entries. There have been 1,101,702 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s great to see ongoing good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app and, as events continue around the country this weekend, it’s vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so. Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

Ministry of Health updates

The Ministry will continue to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The next release will be on Sunday.

