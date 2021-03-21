News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 8 Cases Of COVID-19 In 2 Days In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

Sunday, 21 March 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report today.

There are 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our last media statement on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 4.

There is also one new historical case to report. Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is six. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 58.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,097.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 40 historical cases, out of a total of 286 cases.

New border case details

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
2 Mar*Singapore Routine pre-departure testingOn board a ship
Note: This case is classified as historical. Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.
6 MarPakistanUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 12 / routine testingAuckland
6 MarQatarAustraliaAround day 12 / routine testingAuckland
13 MarPhilippinesSingaporeAround day 7 / contact of a caseAuckland
16 MarSwedenUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 3 / routine testingAuckland
18 MarIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 0 / routine testingAuckland
18 MarIrelandQatarAround day 1 / routine testingAuckland
18 MarPapua New GuineaAustraliaAround day 1 / routine testingAuckland
18 MarPapua New GuineaAustraliaAround day 1 / routine testingAuckland

*This person is on board a ship that departed New Zealand for Singapore on 7 March. The person was screened prior to departure and returned a weak positive test result after the ship departed. The case was suspected to be historical at the time, which is now confirmed by the weak positive test result. Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,849,867.

On Friday, 5,223 tests were processed and yesterday there were 4,166 tests processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,412 tests processed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

https://www.arphs.health.nz/

and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,758,554 registered users, an increase of more than 21,000 users in the last fortnight.

Poster scans have reached 227,618,924 and users have created 8,664,657 manual diary entries. There have been 1,099,808 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday, and 1,042,604 scans per day on average for the past week.

It’s great to see ongoing good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app and, as events continue around the country this weekend, it’s vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so. Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

Ministry of Health updates

The Ministry will continue to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The next release will be on Monday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 