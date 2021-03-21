News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Star-studded Zoom Party Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day 2021

Sunday, 21 March 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Down Syndrome Association

Around 100 families on Saturday joined the BIG CONNECT, which might be New Zealand’s largest zoom call, to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, today March 21.

Screenshot of some of the around 100 families who joined the BIG CONNECT, one of the biggest zoom calls in New Zealand history to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

The global theme for World Down Syndrome Day asked people to connect in response to the Covid restrictions which have impacted the disabled community particularly hard.

“In response, the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association (NZDSA) decided to invite families from around the country to connect on zoom, which has become such a big part of life in the past year,” says Zandra Vaccarino, the National Executive Officer of the NZDSA.

The response from the community around the country to join the party has been overwhelming and the event was made even more special by the Minister for Disability Issues, Carmel Sepuloni addressing the families.

Screenshot of Minister for Disability Issues, Carmel Sepuloni, addresses the New Zealand Down syndrome community in the BIG CONNECT.

“We were honoured by the Minister taking the time on a Saturday night to talk to our community who appreciated her recognising that people with Down syndrome are an integral part of our society and achieve incredible successes each day,” says Vaccarino.

Minister Sepuloni was the first of several high-profile guests to appear on The Big Connect, along with Paula Tesoriero, the Disability Rights Commissioner, and Vanessa dos Santos, President of Down Syndrome International.

Tesoriero pointed out that the challenges of the past year had created new ideas and that nobody would have thought about a mass zoom call 12 months ago.

Dos Santos spoke through a video message from her home in South Africa and said New Zealand was the envy of the world, as Kiwis are able to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day this Sunday with other families, while many other countries are still in lockdown.

The NZDSA patron Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy sent a message congratulating the association on its 40th anniversary of providing information, support and advocacy that “has enabled people with Down syndrome to exercise their inherent rights as citizens and feel empowered to participate as active members of their communities”.

Regional groups have organised special events around the country to raise awareness and celebrate the achievements of people with Down syndrome.

The Wellington community last night got together for a big disco, the Canterbury families organised a cruise and a picnic in Lyttleton Harbour, while Otago families will go horse-riding, the Taranaki and Northland community both organised walks in their areas, and the NZDSA is hosting a Rock your Socks event in Palmerston North

With the recent Covid uncertainties, the Auckland Down Syndrome Association decided to cancel its traditional Buddy Walk and instead will create virtual events where families are encouraged to get together in smaller groups and share videos and photos of their private parties.

“It was wonderful for all our families to get together in such a way, especially after we had to cancel all events a year ago,” says Vaccarino.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Down Syndrome Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 