One Of NZ’s Most Advanced X-Ray Fleets Raises The Standard Of Imaging Precision, Infection Control And Health Equity

Whangarei Hospital has expanded access to state-of-the-art imaging in the Northland region by investing in New Zealand’s first fleet of MOBILETT Elara Max systems, which together with the Ysio MAX, deliver cutting-edge digital X-ray imaging.

The upgraded X-ray fleet will future-proof the Whangarei and Bay of Islands Radiology Departments through an innovative approach to infection control, increase equitable access to precision medicine in the community, and support the hospitals in meeting a greater demand for imaging services.

“The roll-out of the MOBILETT Elara Max and Ysio MAX will allow us to provide state-of-the-art x-ray imaging for people across the Northland region,” said Mark McGinley, General Manager, Surgical and Support Services.

“The systems have provided great improvements in workflow efficiency while delivering the highest quality imaging possible and therefore have the added benefit of potentially decreasing wait-times.”

“We know state-of-the-art facilities and equipment can help hospitals to attract and retain the best talent which, in turn, further improves patient experience and health outcomes across the region.”

“The new systems, provided by one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, Siemens Healthineers, will benefit over 1,000 patients across the community each week, providing all types of X-ray procedures, including static and mobile imaging in the intensive care unit, special care baby unit, recovery and resuscitation units.”

“The installations at the now fully-digitised Radiology Departments will bring significant health benefits to the community including increased efficiencies for patient care and reduced wait-times. The technology delivers consistent, optimised image quality with increased precision through digitally developed scans, resulting in faster Xray times and lower radiation doses for patients, compared to that of previous systems.”

“As the first of its kind in New Zealand, Northland DHB are proud to be providing best practice support to all patients and future-proofing care in our region”, offered Andrew Howes, Northland DHB Radiology Manager.

The powerful and flexible MOBILETT Elara Max provides more efficient X-ray procedures as it is easily transported across the hospital, bringing care to patients with complex and emergency medical issues without needing to relocate them. Instant visualisation of patient imaging allows clinical intervention to be streamlined and delivered faster.

Critically, the mobile X-ray imaging system features a unique anti-microbial paint, signalling the next generation of patient safety as one of the first machines in New Zealand with this type of hygienic coating. The system’s easy-to-clean design and integrated cables make cleaning 2.8 times better[1] and is expected to further lower site infection rates at the hospitals. With infection control measures being of paramount concern in delivering care in a COVID-19 world and beyond, the anti-microbial layer provides a timely reassurance for both patients and staff.

The installation follows Northland DHB‘s position statement, published in July 2020, outlining the Board’s commitment to providing equitable healthcare in the region.

The DHB noted in the position statement that equity recognises different people with different levels of advantage require different approaches and resources to get equitable health outcomes – a statement which is supported by the flexibility, quality and increased access of the new installation.

Toni Sinclair, Siemens Healthineers General Manager – New Zealand, said: “With the roll-out of the MOBILETT Elara Max and Ysio MAX at Whangarei Hospital, Siemens Healthineers is proud to be supporting Northland DHB in providing the highest quality diagnostic imaging.“

