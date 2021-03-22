News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Contraception, Sterilisation, And Abortion (Safe Areas) Amendment Bill

Monday, 22 March 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: The Health Committee

The Health Committee is seeking public submissions on the Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion (Safe Areas) Amendment Bill. The bill aims to protect the safety and wellbeing, and respect the privacy and dignity, of women accessing abortion facilities and practitioners providing and helping with abortion services. It seeks to do so by providing regulation-making power that would enable safe areas to be set up around specific abortion facilities.

The Minister of Health, in consultation with the Minister of Justice, could recommend that regulations be made to create a safe area. The size and location of the safe area would be determined based on the circumstances of the individual facility. The bill provides that the safe area could be no more than 150 metres from any part of a protected facility.

Dr Liz Craig, Chair of the Health Committee, said: "We appreciate that this is a sensitive topic about which people have a range of opinions. We look forward to receiving submissions sharing these views and to engaging with submitters on this important issue.”

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates
 

