No New Community Cases; 8 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

Monday, 22 March 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our last media statement yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 4.

There is also one new historical case to report. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is four. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 63.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,106.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 41 historical cases, out of a total of 295 cases.

COVID-19 vaccination update: Online tool provides groups and timings 
An online tool which advises people to work out which vaccination group they are in is now available on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Users answer a short series of questions about their health, location, occupation and life situation. The results tell them which of the four main vaccination groups they are in, and when they can expect to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“It also provides more information about who is in each group – so if you’re a healthcare worker or work in a long-term residential environment, for example, it will provide an indication when you can expect to get vaccinated,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

“You don’t need to provide any information that could be used to identify you, and the information you do provide isn’t saved once you leave the web page.”

The tool can be used on mobile, desktop and tablet. 

It’s in the process of being translated into 24 languages, which will start to appear on the website from today.

The website page and online tool will be updated as the vaccine rollout plan scales up.

“As we move through the rollout of the vaccination programme, we want people to be as informed as soon as possible about when they can expect to be vaccinated. This tool is designed to make that as easy as possible,” Dr Bloomfield says.

The online tool is available here: www.covid19.govt.nz/myvaccine

New border case details 
 

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
24 October 2020* India  Community test - Recent Flu-like symptoms Self-isolation 
*This case is classified as historical. The individual was tested due to flu-like symptoms. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious. 
8 March United Kingdom Singapore Around day 12/ routine testing Auckland 
9 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 12/ routine testing Auckland 
9 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 12/ routine testing Auckland 
18 March To be determined United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
18 March Ethiopia United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
20 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
20 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
20 March India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,852,557.

On Sunday, 2,690 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,447 tests processed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

https://www.arphs.health.nz/

and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,759,627 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 228,522,267 and users have created 8,687,355 manual diary entries. There have been 905,858 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

Ministry of Health updates

The Ministry will continue to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The next release will be on Wednesday.

