Ministry Reporting Positive COVID-19 Case At The Border

The Ministry of Health is reporting this evening a positive Covid-19 test result in a managed isolation worker at the Grand Millenium Hotel, Auckland. The test was done as part of routine surveillance testing.

The information available indicates the worker is asymptomatic. Further investigation is being undertaken this evening.

The managed isolation worker and their immediate household members are isolating at home in Auckland this evening.

Additional tests and whole genome sequencing are currently being arranged.

Further information will be provided as available.

