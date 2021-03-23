Fluoridation Decision A Disgrace

It is disgraceful! The Government’s latest move on the Fluoridation Bill to now shift decision making solely to the Director General of Health proves its intention of mandatory fluoridation. This will make New Zealand one of only three countries in the world with mandatory fluoridation.

The Commission of Inquiry (in 1956) said it was important that the decision be made locally, with local input. The Mayor of Whangarei recently agreed. So has the National Party. To shift decision making into the hands of only one person defies all norms of democratic process.

The decision to give the Director General sole control is being done ‘by the back door’ of a Supplementary Order Paper. No select committee, no public input. Just dictatorship. This Government obviously has no respect for the democratic process and no respect for New Zealanders.

A few weeks ago Andrew Little was calling for a public scientific debate. Fluoride Free New Zealand accepted this invitation, many times.

Where is the debate Mr Little? Where is the science? Where is democracy?.

Of course, a public debate would alert people to the following facts:

It is now beyond reasonable scientific doubt that fluoridation damages the infant brain as much if not more than leaded petrol (shown by significant IQ loss)

Fluoridation chemicals are scrubbed from the chimneys of the phosphate feritliser industry and contain traces of lead, arsenic, mercury and aluminium

The NZ Supreme Court has ruled that fluoridation is forced medical treatment

The New Zealand school dental statistics show no difference in tooth decay between fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas

Tooth decay has declined in New Plymouth since fluoridation ceased in late 2011 – at the same rate as fluoridated Hawera and Stratford

At a time when we need to preserve every dollar to address the economic impacts of COVID-19, it makes zero sense to spend millions of dollars on fluoridation equipment that, the way science is going, will have to be scrapped in a few years time (just like we had to stop adding lead to petrol).

© Scoop Media

