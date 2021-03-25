News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Next Phase COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-out Begins For Central Wellington.

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Tu Ora Compass Health

Today’s opening of the central Wellington community vaccination centre (CVC) sees the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout within the region.

Vaccination delivered by team member Keelan

Managed by Tū Ora Compass Health PHO, centre staff will deliver tier 2 vaccinations over the next few weeks. This means border workers’ household contacts and frontline health and emergency workers including, GPs, primary care Nurses and medical centre teams. The Wellington CVC is one of five community vaccination centres (CVC) now in operation in the region.

“As a member of a border worker bubble and a healthcare worker, it’s doubly important that I am vaccinated against COVID-19,” says Huan-Yu Chang, today’s first vaccine recipient. “It’s the best birthday present I could ask for today,” she says, and will be encouraging all her friends and whānau to get vaccinated.

The vaccine is the most effective way to protect people from COVID-19. It has been tested locally and internationally, is safe, and is completely free for everyone in New Zealand. The DHBs and other PHO partners are working closely together to ensure those who are eligible for the vaccine can receive it in their communities and close to their homes.

“We are delighted to have opened the central Wellington community vaccine centre today, supported by the Capital & Coast DHB and I’m so proud of all of our Tū Ora whanau who have worked tirelessly to stand up the centre, while we continue to provide Covid-19 testing services at our Taranaki Street facility,” says Justine Thorpe - Acting CEO.

“It’s vital that we ensure frontline health workers have their COVID vaccinations to be able to continue providing essential care to all of our communities,” says Thorpe.”

CVCs across the Wellington and Hutt regions will administer vaccinations throughout all phases of the rollout, and additional CVCs will be opened later in the year.

More information:

The Ministry of Health vaccination rollout plan

 

