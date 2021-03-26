New Specialist Ultrasound And X-ray Imaging Centre Opens In Ashburton

Ashburton communities are set to benefit from the opening of Pacific Radiology’s new purpose-built imaging facility on Monday 29 March 2021 providing the ultimate in patient experience and specialist ultrasound and x-ray services.

Located within at 135 Tancred Street, the leading-edge facility will offer local patients, doctors, physiotherapists, midwives, chiropractors, hospital specialists and all leading health referrers with access to the very latest in obstetrics, gynaecological and musculoskeletal imaging and diagnostic imaging.

Committed to making a difference to the health of its local communities, Pacific Radiology’s Regional Manager, Adrianne Hayes, notes the importance of meeting regional need by providing immediate access to exceptional patient care and invaluable diagnostic imaging reports.

"With an ever-increasing need for advanced ultrasound and x-ray imaging in Mid Canterbury, both specialised and general, we are delighted to expand our services, clinical team and opening hours."

Adrianne notes the expanded offering means patients will benefit from no appointments necessary for x-ray imaging, with minimal wait-times for ultrasound appointments.

"Our expanded team of highly experienced imaging staff on site in Ashburton now makes it possible for a patient to be seen by their doctor and our staff on the same day."

Pacific Radiology are renowned for their expansive breadth of radiologist expertise, investment in the latest imaging equipment, and for leading the way in research initiatives advancing medical imaging procedures.

With more than 45 clinics nationwide and anytime 24/7 reporting capability, local Ashburton health professionals will not only benefit from the rapid turnaround time in receiving detailed, accurate imaging reports (which can be within 30minutes for urgent cases) but will also benefit from increased access to world-leading radiology expertise.

The new Pacific Radiology imaging centre opens Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm. In addition Pacific Radiology is waiving the ACC x-ray surcharge fee for the first 3 months, until 1 June 2021.

