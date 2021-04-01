News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Diversity On Boards Key To Ensuring Health Services Work For All New Zealanders

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

“To get the best results for all New Zealanders, it’s important we have people from all walks of life on our statutory boards,” says Adrian Portis, Manager Crown Entity Monitoring and Appointments within the Ministry of Health.

“Diverse boards make better quality decisions because they’re better able to understand the people they serve.”

“New Zealand has come a long way in recent years. In 2020 we achieved 50 percent participation by women on state sector boards and across senior leadership in the public service. However, we still have some way to go before the make-up of our boards reflects our population in terms of ethnicity, age, disability status and the diversity of our rainbow community, for example.”

“The Ministry of Health is currently advertising governance vacancies at 25 different statutory health entities and independent tribunals. This includes vacancies on Crown entity boards and responsible authorities.”

“Board member roles have a focus on adding value and driving performance. You’ll be involved in setting strategic direction, managing risks and monitoring performance.”
“There are also roles on committees and tribunals with very specific functions, such as ethics committees and oversight bodies.”

“Some of these roles are specifically for qualified health practitioners and lawyers, but many others are for people without a background in health. The Ministry is keen to see applications from people from all walks of life so the Government can continue to increase the diversity of our health sector boards.”

“We have a strong tradition in New Zealand of public service and giving back to the community. Serving on a statutory board or authority provides a unique opportunity to make a real and lasting difference for all New Zealanders”, says Adrian Portis.

People interested in applying for one or more of the vacancies can visit the Ministry of Health website for more information. Registrations of interest close on 9 April 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 