No New Community Cases; 6 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation Over 3 Days

Sunday, 4 April 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

4 April 2021

There are no new COVID-19 community cases to report today and six new positive COVID-19 border-related cases to report in managed isolation over the past three days, since our last update.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three. An additional 12 people have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 61.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,151.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 42 historical cases, out of a total of 339 cases.
 

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
21 MarchIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 12 / routine testAuckland
29 MarchUnited KingdomSingaporeAround day 3 / routine testAuckland
30 MarchIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 2 / routine testAuckland
1 April*EgyptUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 0 / routine testAuckland
1 April*EgyptUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 0 / routine testAuckland
2 AprilUnited StatesUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 0 / routine testAuckland

*Case 4 and Case 5 are in a travel bubble with each other.

Testing update

In the past three days, 10,568 tests were processed. In the last week 29,151 tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 4,164 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,913,487.

Up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,772,426 registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 239,691,357 and users have created 8,981,542 manual diary entries. There have been 615,005 poster scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

Next update

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Tuesday 6 April.

