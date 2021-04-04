News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Upper Hutt City Council Endorses Nationwide Campaign For Toilet Access

Sunday, 4 April 2021, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand

In January 2017 12-year-old Nicole Thornton petitioned Parliament, seeking access to workplace toilets for people with medical conditions when no public toilet was available. Nicole has Crohn’s disease. Like the more than 20,000 New Zealanders with Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, diarrhoea and urgency are frequent symptoms.

Compounding all their medical challenges, fear of having an accident in public can be a major concern. When the need arises, those with these diseases do not have time to explain their personal medical histories to a stranger and many business owners and their employees are unaware of the challenges they face. While Crohn’s and Colitis NZ Charitable Trust (CCNZ) offers “I Can’t Wait Cards” identifying those with documented medical conditions where urgent access to a toilet might be needed, many businesses still will not honour the card. As a result, many people are simply afraid to leave home.

Nicole’s petition went to Health Select Committee where she bravely presented testimony, receiving wide media coverage. Unfortunately, a bill mandating that businesses provide toilet access to those with medical problems was not recommended. Instead, the committee strongly recommended publicising the “I Can’t Wait” card and “encouraging business owners to allow toilet access via an education campaign”.

On the 6th of April 2021 at 11.30am CCNZ, Upper Hutt City Council and the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce will jointly launch a campaign for toilet access in Upper Hutt. Businesses are being asked to prominently display a poster in their window that they honour the “I Can’t Wait Card”. The launch will take place at the Mayfair BoileRoom in Upper Hutt. CCNZ Youth Ambassador Nicole, CCNZ Chair Dr. Richard Stein, Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy, CCNZ Operations Manager Belinda Brown and Chamber of Commerce CEO Helen Down will be speaking at the event.

Nicole Thornton, now 16, explains “The goal of this campaign is to have businesses display these stickers throughout every city throughout the country so people like me, as well as those with other medical problems, will feel free to leave home without the fear of having an accident in public. They will see that businesses care.”

Richard Stein, Chair of CCNZ. is excited about Nicole’s initiative. “This campaign can make a real difference in the lives of tens of thousands of New Zealanders who have medical conditions where urgent access to a toilet is so important. I am particularly grateful to Mayor Guppy, members of the Upper Hutt City Council and the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce for their enthusiastic support “.

He emphasized that both the stickers and the “I Can’t Wait” cards (which require a doctor’s confirmation of the need for the card) are available at no cost. Participating business will be recognized on the CCNZ webpage, https://crohnsandcolitis.org.nz.

Window stickers and “I Can’t Wait” cards can be obtained by emailing Belinda Brown at info@crohnsandcolitis.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 