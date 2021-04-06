News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Free Pregnancy Scans To Improve Equity And Healthcare In The Eastern Bay

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Free pregnancy scans are set to improve equity and healthcare for hapū māmā and pēpē in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

All ultrasound scans for pregnant women requested by a Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) in the Eastern Bay of Plenty are now fully funded by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) it has been announced.

BOPDHB Population and Women’s Health Portfolio Manager Sarah Stevenson said the move improves access to routine scans which will also improve clinical outcomes and equity. Previously scans requested by a LMC had been partially funded but a co-payment of $45 was still required.

“The co-payment meant there could be a financial barrier to women accessing this service,” said Sarah. “In 2020 there were 693 births to women living in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. By looking at the number of scans last year, we roughly estimate that 40% of all pregnancies in the Eastern Bay were not having all the ultrasounds they required.

“By removing the need for women to pay $45 for their scans, we hope to remove a barrier to pregnancy ultrasounds. This is an exciting step towards Toi Ora – flourishing descendants of Toi.”

Free scans in the Eastern Bay are for pregnancy ultrasounds that are requested by a LMC to Bay Radiology, Whakatāne. Prior to 1 March 2021, there were no options in the Eastern Bay for a ‘free’ scan when requested by a LMC.

The number of ultrasound scans per woman has increased significantly since the introduction of the Primary Maternity Services Notice in 2007, from an average of 2.6 scans per woman giving birth in 2007/08 to 4.9 scans per woman giving birth in 2018/19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 