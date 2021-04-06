Jockey Launches ‘Lifesaving Undies’ In Partnership With Testicular Cancer Nz

‘Remundies’ are ‘Reminder Undies’ that prompt men to check for signs of Testicular Cancer

New Zealand’s favourite underwear and apparel brand, Jockey has announced it is teaming up with Testicular Cancer New Zealand (TCNZ) to release ‘Remundies,’ a pair of lifesaving undies. Remundies or Reminder-Undies, help with early detection of Testicular Cancer by reminding their owners to carry out monthly checks for signs of the disease.

With a long history of innovation, Jockey has developed a clever pair of underwear that prompts its owner to check his balls once a month by sending helpful reminders via text messages. Remundies buyers register online, and the engaging informative conversation begins. The key to Remundies is the light hearted texts the owners receive on a monthly basis. Once the reminder has been sent, all men have to do is check their balls; a contact sport that is best played after a shower when your balls are warm. Remundies will tell their owners when it’s game time, working to create a habit of self care amongst men, and build a mutually beneficial relationship with their underwear at the same time.

“We set out to create real behaviour change that will save lives and at the same time, forge a new kind of relationship between Kiwi men and their underwear,” says Nadia White, Senior Brand Manager of Jockey ANZ.

Jockey has collaborated with Testicular Cancer New Zealand to show that not all heroes are visible to the eye — sometimes they are just a pair of texting undies. With a vision of uniting towards the greater good, Jockey is excited to be partnering with a worthy cause and working towards early detection of the most common cancer affecting NZ men aged 18 – 39.

“Every year 150 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer in New Zealand, but it’s beatable if you find it early. Remundies buyers register online at remundeis.co.nz and the engaging and informative conversation begins. Detection is in your hands,” says Paul Hayes, Testicular Cancer New Zealand.

Medical Advisor to TCNZ, Consultant Urologist Dr Andrew Williams says “Testicular Cancer is one of the most treatable forms of cancer if detected early, with a survival rate of 95%, making checking for symptoms on a monthly basis an important part of awareness and education around the disease”

10% of the retail price of each pair of Remundies will go towards Testicular Cancer, but just as importantly, purchasers will be helping to ultimately increase the survival rate.

To help promote the lifesaving actions that Remundies stand for, the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens stripped down to their Jockeys as part of their long-term sponsorship with New Zealand’s favourite underwear brand.

“The partnership with the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens made sense to showcase the heroic nature of what Remundies stand for. The boys in black set out to prove that not all heroes wear capes but all heroes wear underwear!” says Nadia White, Senior Brand Manager of Jockey ANZ.

Get your pair of ball handling undies exclusively at Farmers. Detection is in your hands!

You can find Jockey Remundies content, here.

