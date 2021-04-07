News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Minister Marks World Health Day With COVID-19 Vaccination

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

Minister of Health Hon Andrew Little today marked World Health Day by receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at Wellington Regional Hospital.

Minister Little recieves his vaccination

“The theme for World Health Day 2021 is ‘building a fairer, healthier world for everyone’ – a theme that certainly resonates in the wake of how COVID-19 has affected so many whānau around Aotearoa,” Minister Little said.

“Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to protect people against COVID-19. The vaccination programme will help put the nation back on track so we can once again put our full focus on improving the equity and outcomes of our health system.

“The work that Capital & Coast DHB is doing across the region is an enormous part of that,” Minister Little said.

Working closely with its partner PHOs – Tū Ora Compass Health, Ora Toa, Te Awakairangi Health Network and Cosine – HVDHB and CCDHB have to date vaccinated thousands of people eligible under the Group 1 and 2 rollout, and are actively planning for Groups 3 and 4.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs’ chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said, “Our staff and those of our PHOs have been working tirelessly on what is the most important vaccination campaign of recent times.”

“I am immensely proud of the work that the two DHBs and our providers are doing, from working through the various alert levels of the pandemic and now rolling out the vaccination campaign. We are now planning for the remaining vaccinations and will continue to keep our communities and people safe from COVID-19.”

