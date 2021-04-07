News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Aotearoa New Zealand Joins With WHO To Eliminate Health Inequities

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

This World Health Day, the Ministry of Health is joining the World Health Organization as it calls for action to eliminate health inequities.

For more than 50 years World Health Day (April 7) has been used to create awareness around priority areas of concern for the World Health Organization.

This year’s campaign is focused on building a fairer, healthier world for everyone. It acknowledges the world is still an unequal one and highlights the principle: “the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition”.

“In Aotearoa New Zealand, we also acknowledge that people have differences in health that are not only avoidable but unfair and unjust,” says Ministry of Health Deputy Director-General Mâori Health John Whaanga.

“We know there is a significant gap in health equity between Mâori and other New Zealanders: Mâori are more likely to die than non-Mâori at all ages and Mâori health status remains unequal with non-Mâori across almost all chronic and infectious diseases, as well as injuries.

“This Ministry stands behind Te Tiriti o Waitangi and is dedicated to the achievement of equitable health outcomes for all Mâori.

“This Ministry is also committed to addressing racism and discrimination in the health and disability system. This is reflected as a key outcome in the Ministry of Health’s Whakamaua: Mâori Health Action Plan, Ola Manuia: The Pacific Health and Wellbeing Plan, the New Zealand Cancer Action Plan and in our COVID-19 response.

“While some gains have been made, more work needs to be done to achieve health equity for whânau Mâori living in New Zealand,” John Whaanga says.

“Health inequities are preventable and achieving equity within the New Zealand health system is a priority.

“We can all contribute to achieving equity by being open to look at new ways of doing things, and by challenging our own preconceptions about how things should work.

“We all have a part to play in creating a future health and disability system that is equitable for all and free from all forms of racism and discrimination – mehemea ka mahi ngâtahi tâtou, ka taea ngâ mea katoa. If we work together, anything is achievable,” John Whaanga says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 