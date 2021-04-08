News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Applications Open For New Consumer Council Members

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The MidCentral DHB Consumer Council is recruiting new members as it continues to advocate for the involvement of MidCentral communities in the development, design and delivery of services.

Individuals with proven leadership skills and a passion for the health of our communities are encouraged to apply.

Established in 2017, the council works in partnership with the DHB as an advisory body providing a collective perspective of those who use services, into health services planning, delivery and evaluation at all levels of the organisation.

The Council also provides advice and support to assist MidCentral DHB in achieving a person and whānau-centred model of care, ensuring our local health sector is designed for, and with its community.

The council is chaired by Gail Munro, who has an extensive background in community development and in governance roles.

Munro said the council was looking to recruit members with an interest in health who could best represent the communities in the MidCentral rohe.

“While applications are open to all, we are particularly keen to have strong representation from Māori, Pasifika, youth, LGBTQ, people living in rural areas, disabled people, and older communities,” Munro said.

“We aim to appoint people who are passionate about consumer involvement in health, have the ability to provide advice and guidance in supporting the DHB in its strategic direction, and are confident, with good communication skills.

“This could be you, if you have strong connections to localities in the DHB region, belong to community networks and are confident and passionate about contributing to our Council and the wider DHB.”

For more information, or to fill out an expression of interest, please email consumercouncil@midcentraldhb.govt.nz.

Information about the Consumer Council can be found here. A description of the role can be found here.

Applications close on 30 April 2021. Shortlisting will occur until 7 May, with interviews of successful candidates to follow.

