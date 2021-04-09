No New Community Cases; 6 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new COVID-19 community cases to report today and 6 new positive COVID-19 border-related cases in managed isolation since our last update yesterday.

Update on the border-related positive COVID-19 case

Yesterday we reported a new border-related COVID-19 case in a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility.

There are no new positive cases from contacts of this case. Ten close contacts have been identified. All have been contacted and are self isolating. Five have returned negative test results and we are awaiting further results.

The worker returned a positive swab after being tested on Tuesday. A second test result yesterday also returned a positive result.

This person has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Case investigations continue. Auckland public health officials have carried out scoping interviews with the case to determine any locations of interest. At this stage, there are no locations of interest to report. If any locations of interest are identified, we will update the Ministry's website and send out push notifications.

COVID-19 case reporting

There are6new positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation to report today.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is8.

Six previously reported cases have now recovered.The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is95.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,205.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 43 historical cases, out of a total of 389 cases.

Cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 2 Apr India United Arab Emirates Day 5 / contact of a case Auckland 7 Apr Philippines Singapore Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 7 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 7 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 7 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 7 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

Testing update

There is no update available while data verification is completed. Today’s testing figures will be provided in the next update.

Up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

.

NZ COVID Tracer App

NZ COVID Tracer now has2,777,191registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 243,273,592and users have created9,087,677manual diary entries.

In the 24 hours to midday yesterday, there have been 818,078poster scans.

The newest version of the NZ COVID Tracer app is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Version 4.1.0 includes a number of new features that make the app faster, easier to use and more useful.

