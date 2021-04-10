News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Update On Border-related Case; Crew Member Under Investigation On Ship

Saturday, 10 April 2021, 5:20 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

9 April 2021

The case investigation into the border-related COVID-19 case in a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility continues.

The person’s further test results are expected to give health authorities a better understanding of this person’s infection.

Whole genome sequencing on the first sample has returned an inconclusive result. A repeat sequencing test is being run with results expected tomorrow afternoon - although this test may also return an inconclusive result. Serology testing results are expected by tomorrow.

Auckland public health officials continue to work with the case to determine any locations of interest. At this stage, there are no locations of interest to report. If any locations of interest are identified, we will update the Ministry's website and send out push notifications.

The investigation into how the worker at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility in Auckland became infected with Covid 19 continues. 

As always, it’s important that everyone stays vigilant and sticks to the basics: staying home if unwell and get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms,washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, and wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport.

And please also keep up the good work and use the COVID Tracer app to keep track of where you’ve been, scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

Crew member under investigation on ship

A crew member on a ship berthed in Taranaki is under investigation after a weak positive followed by a negative test result was returned from one of the crew as part of COVID-19 testing prior to a crew change.

At this stage the result fits the pattern of a historical infection. The result of a serology test is expected tomorrow and will provide more information and the case remains under investigation.

The ship, Boka Summit, will be moving from its berth out to sea along with other vessels in port due to the currently forecast bad weather, but is expected to reberth back in Port Taranaki after the weather has passed in the next 72 hours.

Prior to arriving in New Zealand, the ship has been at sea for a month after leaving Singapore and none of the crew have reported any symptoms in that time, including the current crew member under investigation.

A small number of shore workers have been in contact with the ship during its time in port and all were wearing the appropriate PPE and taking appropriate precautions.

