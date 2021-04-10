No New Community Cases; 10 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new COVID-19 community cases to report today and 10 new positive COVID-19 border-related cases in managed isolation since our last update yesterday.

Update on the border-related positive COVID-19 case

There are no new positive cases from contacts of the COVID-19 case in a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility. The worker returned a positive swab after being tested on Tuesday.

Fifteen close contacts have been identified. All have been contacted and are self isolating. Eleven have returned negative test results and we are awaiting further results.

Case investigations continue. At this stage, there are no locations of interest to report. If any locations of interest are identified, we will update the Ministry's website and send out push notifications.

COVID-19 case reporting

There are10new positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation to report today.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is9.

No previously reported cases have recovered.The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is105.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,215.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 43 historical cases, out of a total of 399 cases.

Cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 Mar United Arab Emirates Malaysia Around day 12 / routine testing Auckland 1 Apr Canada USA Day 7 / symptomatic Christchurch 1 Apr India United Arab Emirates Day 8 / symptomatic Auckland 3 Apr India United Arab Emirates Day 7 / contact of a case Auckland 5 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 5 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 5 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 8 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 8 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

*Two of the cases who travelled from India on 5 April are from the same travel bubble.

Testing update

On Friday, 5,185tests were processed.

In the past 7 days, 26,801tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of3,829tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date 1,937,821.

Up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website:https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

NZ COVID Tracer App

NZ COVID Tracer now has2,778,137registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 244,085,956and users have created9,113,326manual diary entries.

In the 24 hours to midday yesterday, there have been 867,142 poster scans.

© Scoop Media

