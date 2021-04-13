News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Multiple Venues In Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua, And Hamilton Lighting Up Red In Support Of World Haemophilia Day

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Haemophilia Foundation of New Zealand

On April 17 each year, World Haemophilia Day is celebrated to increase public awareness of haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders.

This year multiple venues across NZ join others worldwide in lighting up red for World Haemophilia Day. These include Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre, Christchurch Airport’s control tower and Airport Arch sculpture, Hamilton’s Victoria Street Bridge, the Palmerston Nth Clock Tower, and several spaces in Rotorua’s city centre. Last year over 70 such landmarks decided to light it up red worldwide, including Moscow’s Ostankino Tower, Niagara Falls in Canada, and Trafalgar Square in London.

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) say, “World Hemophilia Day is about bringing the global bleeding disorders community together. With the COVID-19 pandemic having a major impact on people with a bleeding disorder, that objective has never been more important. The world has changed greatly over the last year, but one thing hasn’t: we are still in this together”.

For the Haemophilia Foundation of New Zealand (HFNZ), World Haemophilia Day is also an opportunity to recognise all the support and care people with bleeding disorders get from those around them.

Those living with inherited bleeding disorders like haemophilia, access a significant amount of their care, support, and advocacy through family and whānau, which come in many forms, as well as medical teams, friends, and colleagues. These communities share the ability to come together and help improve people’s lives.

HFNZ Chief Executive, Sue Ellis, said: "A lack of public awareness of bleeding disorders means that families and friends must often take on a great deal of responsibility for their friends and loved ones, and this very often goes unnoticed. World Haemophilia Day is for people with a bleeding disorder to raise awareness of their condition, and to simultaneously give a very special thank you to their biggest supporters."

HFNZ President, Deon York, said: "World Haemophilia Day is an opportunity to celebrate the inspirational individuals, committed healthcare professionals, and families and whānau living with the impacts of a bleeding disorder.”

“If you are wondering why your local icon has gone red, it is to honour all those living with an inherited bleeding disorder in New Zealand, and their families and whānau, and to acknowledge the 75% of the world who do not receive adequate treatment and care” says York.

“In New Zealand we know of approximately 900 individuals who live with haemophilia A or B, and over 200 with von Willebrand's or another rare bleeding disorder, but we also know there are others, and as awareness grows so do the numbers of people who reach out to us for assistance".

HFNZ provides support to over 1100 people with bleeding disorders and their whānau across New Zealand.

 

Further Information

About haemophilia and other bleeding disorders

Haemophilia, von Willebrand disorder, inherited platelet disorders, and other factor deficiencies are lifelong bleeding disorders that prevent blood from clotting properly. People with bleeding disorders do not have enough of a particular clotting factor, a protein in blood that controls bleeding, or else it does not work properly. The severity of a person’s bleeding disorder usually depends on the amount of clotting factor that is missing or not functioning. People with haemophilia can experience uncontrolled bleeding that can result from a seemingly minor injury. Bleeding into joints and muscles causes severe pain and disability while bleeding into major organs, such as the brain, can cause death.

About Haemophilia Foundation of New Zealand Inc. (HFNZ)

HFNZ is a charitable organisation dedicated to improving the lives of all people with haemophilia, von Willebrand disorder and related disorders and their families/whanau. Established in 1958, they provide support and education to people with bleeding disorders and their families in New Zealand and represent the haemophilia population to health services and the government. For more information on HFNZ and haemophilia visit www.haemophilia.org.nz

 

