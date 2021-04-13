News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 4 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 12:55 pm
Ministry of Health

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our media statement yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 8.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is 2. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 102.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,231.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 44 historical cases, out of a total of 415 cases.

Update on border-related cases
Testing continues for the contacts of Cases B and C. Case C is a contact of Case B, as the two people work together at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility.

Jointly, the cases have 23 contacts. 21 out of the 23 contacts have returned negative test results. Two results remain outstanding.

Locations of interest update
The locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website has been updated. This includes the addition yesterday afternoon of three Auckland bus journeys taken by Case B.

Regional public health officials report Case B wore a mask and sat away from other passengers while on the bus journeys. Those on the bus are considered casual contacts.

The journeys — including date, times and actions for other passengers — are listed on the Ministry’s website. Further information can be found on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

A reminder for those at locations of interest during the time and date of the exposure events, please follow the public health advice alongside the event. Casual contacts are required to monitor for any symptoms. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received.
Testing information
The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,948,223.
On Monday, 3,330 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,378 tests processed.
A pop-up testing centre is available at the Mt Roskill War Memorial, 15 May Road, Auckland, from today through to Friday.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) for all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
18 MarEthiopiaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 24 / contact of a caseAuckland
31 MarPhilippinesSingaporeAround day 11 / routine testingAuckland
6 AprIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 5 / contact of a caseAuckland
8 AprCroatiaQatarAround day 3 / routine testingAuckland

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,780,530 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 246,302,384 and users have created 9,205,323 manual diary entries. There have been 724,035 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go

and

turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

