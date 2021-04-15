Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Grows Due To Rising Xenograft Procedures | TechSci Research

Enhanced product commercialization is driving the growth of Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market in the forecast years, 2022-2026

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market By Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Allograft, Autograft, Alloplast, Others) By Material (Collagen, Human Cell Source, Animal Source, Others) By Mechanism (Osteoconduction, Osteoinduction, Osteopromotion, Osteogenesis) By Product (Bio OSS, Osteograf, Grafton) By Application (Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, the global bone graft substitute market is anticipated for an impressive growth on account of growing medical and dental care tourism in recent years, and increased use of biocompatible and synthetic dental grafts. The developing countries like India and China have the most effective dental treatments almost 1/4th of the cost of the treatments in US and Europe. The developing countries with the effective treatment modules can be the best contributors to the growth of the global dental bone graft substitute market. Moreover, Tri-calcium phosphate is used as a synthetic scaffold in the dentistry sector. TCP provides higher osteoconductivity thereby providing the appreciated technological advancement in the dental grafts. These technological advancements are some of the major factors that drives the market growth in upcoming five years, 2022-2026.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is the age section that drives most of the market shares. Owing to the increased cases of dental failures and weak gums and other dental disorders are major factors that affects the dental health among the geriatric population, that in turn drives the global dental bone graft substitute market growth in the next five years.

The global dental bone graft substitute market is segmented by type, material, mechanism, product, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on material the market is further fragmented into collagen, human cell source, animal source, and others. Animal source owes the largest market share owing to its availability and compatibility with the human body. Also, it provides high osteoconductivity thereby being the most comfortable dental bone graft substitute for the human population.

Based on mechanism the market is segmented by osteoconduction, osteoinduction, osteopromotion, and osteogenesis. Osteoconduction is the ability of the cells that are responsible for the formation of bone over time, that moves across the scaffold and slowly replace the artificially replaced graft with the new bone. Osteoinduction is the osteogenesis inducing process, which takes place during the time of bone healing. In case of dentistry, after the dental bone graft has been substituted the bone healing takes place in a slow motion that is termed as osteoinduction. The process of osteogenesis is the abnormal bone formation. In the dental stature, sometime the disorders are caused in the jaws, that if left untreated may lead to jaw dislocation or abnormal formation of the jawline.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson International, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, RTI Surgical, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Dentium Co., Ltd., NovaBone Products, LLC, Botiss biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.

“With the increased number of dental disorders, the population is actively choosing restoring and treatments for the dental disorders. Dental bone graft substitute has helped with such disorders to large extents. Socket preservation is the largest sector where dental bone graft substitute is applied. With the rising number of aware patients and increased number of oral surgeries, the market segment is probably going to dominate the future market. Europe region is anticipated to be the largest market in the forecast period. The region has highest number of target population and the number of oral surgeries performed in a year surpasses the average count in the world. Although, North American region is anticipated to dominate the market segment owing to the well-established health care industry in the major economies like United States, and Canada. Asia Pacific region can also be a promising market region in the next five years owing to the medical and dental care tourism that is rising due to the cost effective healthcare provided in the developing nations like India, China,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based Global management consulting firm.

“Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market By Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Allograft, Autograft, Alloplast, Others) By Material (Collagen, Human Cell Source, Animal Source, Others) By Mechanism (Osteoconduction, Osteoinduction, Osteopromotion, Osteogenesis) By Product (Bio OSS, Osteograf, Grafton) By Application (Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes.

