News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Medsafe Seeks More Info On Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine – Expert Reaction

Friday, 16 April 2021, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

New Zealand’s medicines regulator has asked for more information from Janssen, with countries putting the company’s Covid-19 vaccine on hold due to rare blood clot concerns.

The Janssen vaccine was next in line to be approved for use in New Zealand, but over the past few days the US, EU, and South Africa have all suspended its use.

The SMC asked experts to comment.

Associate Professor James Ussher, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Otago, comments:

“I think Medsafe has made the right decision in asking for further information. I note the Americans today have had an emergency meeting on the Janssen vaccine and decided to continue their pause pending further information.

“We don’t know yet whether these clots are a rare vaccine related event or whether they’re just a coincidental event, but I think it’s important to thoroughly investigate it, and therefore a pause in usage overseas is entirely appropriate.

“It shows that the post-marketing monitoring is an effective and responsive process for detecting and acting upon these rare side-effects and can give people confidence in the monitoring system and that regulators will act upon it. It’s important to note that there have been no reports of similar problems with RNA vaccines from Pfizer (currently used in NZ) or Moderna.”

“We’re in a fortunate position in New Zealand that we’re not requiring vaccination because we have no circulating virus. So we can safely wait while further information is gathered.”

Conflict of interest statement: Associate Professor Ussher is Science Director of the Government-funded Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo, a partnership between the University of Otago, the Malaghan Institute and Victoria University of Wellington. He is also on the Government Vaccine Taskforce’s Science and Technical Advisory Committee

Claire Munro, medical advisor, Immunisation Advisory Centre, comments:

“Out of an abundance of caution, the roll out of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine has been paused while further information on rare unusual clotting abnormalities can be collected. As of the 12th April 2021, six cases of abnormal clotting were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the US. While this is only a small number compared to the ~6.8 million doses administered, it is important all information is appropriately reviewed and this pause gives scientists the opportunity to do so.

“In the New Zealand setting, the only vaccine which has been approved for use is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. There have been no reports of this particular clotting concern following 97.9 million doses administered of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Medsafe will carefully evaluate all the available and emerging data before approval to use can be given.”

No conflict of interest.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 