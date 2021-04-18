No New Community Cases; 4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation In 2 Days

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are four new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 historical case to report in managed isolation since our last media statement on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 102.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,239. Three previously reported cases have now recovered.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 48 historical cases, out of a total of 423 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,972,640.

On Friday, 4,688 tests were processed. On Saturday, 3,965 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,356 tests processed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location *10 April Kenya United Arab Emirates Day 5 / contact of a case Auckland *10 April Kenya United Arab Emirates Day 5 / contact of a case Auckland **5 April Pakistan United Arab Emirates Day 12 / contact of a case Auckland 15 April Lebanon United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland

*Cases 1 and 2 travelled as part of a family bubble along with two previously reported cases.

**Case 3 was part of a travel bubble with two previously reported cases and was transferred on 13 April from their initial managed isolation facility in Auckland to a quarantine facility.

The historical case arrived from Papua New Guinea via Singapore on 14 April and was tested on arrival. They are not infectious.

In addition, one previously reported case has now been deemed historical and is now recovered.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,785,282 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 250,258,193 and users have created 9,355,767 manual diary entries. There have been 785,253 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

It’s incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been. It can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As quarantine free travel begins overnight tonight, it’s a timely reminder that people who visit New Zealand as part of quarantine free travel will be able to download the NZ COVID Tracer app - there are no restrictions.

People may need to search their App Store or Google Play for ‘NZ COVID’ not just COVID as the search will prioritise the app from their country, therefore adding ‘NZ’ will be important to discovering the app.

Alternatively people will be able to visit the ministry website and the link on the tracer app page will take them direct to the right app on app stores.

We recommend people continue to scan NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

Next update

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm tomorrow (Monday 19 April).

