News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Persimmons Grow 20 Percent In Popularity

Monday, 19 April 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Five plus a day

 One of New Zealand’s most on-trend fruit, locally grown persimmons, are about to hit the markets.

Ian Turk, Manager of the New Zealand Persimmon Industry Council, says local growing operations have gone from strength to strength as New Zealanders discover the versatility of this colourful honey-sweet treat.

“Initially persimmons were grown commercially for export markets, Japan in particular, but these days a much larger volume of fruit is sold domestically. In fact, we’re excited to have seen an increase of 20 percent in just two years in the New Zealand market,” says Turk.

And while our persimmons are enjoyed by Kiwis, they’re just as popular overseas with around 12,500 tonnes at a value of $10 million set to be exported to Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, the United States and China this year.

“We’ve had an excellent season this year and are recovering well from the impact of a tough 2020 season. The combined issues of a COVID lockdown two weeks before harvest, lengthy drought conditions and air freight costs that quadrupled due to the pandemic meant some significant challenges. We’re heading into the 2021 season with greater confidence – not quite back to normal, but nearly there,” says Turk.

The persimmon is actually a berry fruit and packs a considerable nutrition punch as a source of dietary fibre, magnesium, vitamins A and C and potassium. While the persimmon originated in China, it has been grown in New Zealand since the 1870s, predominantly now in the Gisborne and Auckland regions. Locally-grown persimmons are in our supermarkets from May to June and 5+ A Day Project Manager Carmel Ireland says now is the perfect time to enjoy them.

“Fruit and vegetables are always best enjoyed in season. New Zealand persimmons are ripe when crisp and are so versatile. They can be eaten like an apple as the perfect on-the-go snack or used in a variety of dishes like salads, salsas, cheese boards and more,” says Ireland.

“Use them to bring a seasonal change to your salads or just add them to your breakfast, they pair beautifully with other autumn favourites such as apples, pears, cinnamon and citrus. I also love to bake them with a touch of honey and serve them with Greek yoghurt for a healthy dessert.

“Despite their sweet taste, persimmons are relatively low in calories and high in fibre making them a great healthy eating choice for the whole whānau. And, unlike many fruit, they are best stored at room temperature rather than in the fridge, so they’re easy to have on hand for an easy, nutritious snack,” says Ireland.

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh fruit and vegetables every day for good health. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Five plus a day on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press.


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>


Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 