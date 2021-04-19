No New Community Cases; 2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 2.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 102. One previously reported case has now recovered and another previously reported case has been reclassified to ‘under investigation.’

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,240.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 48 historical cases, out of a total of 424 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,974,755.

On Sunday, 2,113 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,266 tests processed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location *2 April India United Arab Emirates Day 15 / contact of a case Auckland **5 April India United Arab Emirates Day 12 / contact of a case Auckland

*Case one is part of a travel bubble with two previously reported cases and was transferred from their initial managed isolation facility in Auckland to an Auckland quarantine facility on 4 April

**Case two had contact with a confirmed case while in transit and has now been transferred from their initial managed isolation facility in Auckland to an Auckland quarantine facility.

Both of today’s cases arrived before travel from India was suspended overnight on 11 April.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,786,624 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 250,907,156 and users have created 9,381,561 manual diary entries. There have been 665,707 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Quarantine free travel between New Zealand and Australia has now started and we wish to extend a warm welcome to those travelling from Australia. One of the most important things visitors to New Zealand can do is download the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Anyone can download the New Zealand app – they may need to search their App Store or Google Play for ‘NZ COVID’ not just COVID as the search will prioritise the app from their country, therefore adding ‘NZ’ will be important to discovering the app.

Alternatively people will be able to visit the

ministry website

and the link on the tracer app page will take them direct to the right app on app stores.

We recommend people continue to scan NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

