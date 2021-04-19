News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2,000,000 Reasons To Appreciate The Work Of Our Laboratory Heroes

Monday, 19 April 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science

New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) is hailing the incredible efforts of New Zealand’s laboratory workers, as the milestone of 2,000,000 COVID-19 tests approaches.

“After recently marking the first anniversary of the first COVID 19 (SARS- CoV-2) testing in New Zealand, the upcoming milestone of two million tests performed demonstrates the outstanding effort made by the allied health sector to the pandemic response,” says NZIMLS President Terry Taylor.

“We are incredibly proud and inspired by the efforts of our members over the past year.

“One million of those COVID-19 tests have been processed in the Auckland region alone, which is an exceptional achievement.

“The dedicated laboratory professionals of New Zealand have been working under immense pressure behind the scenes for the entire duration of the pandemic with no clear end-point. However, the country can be assured that this workforce will continue to provide and support the COVID-19 response.

“Although COVID-19 testing remains a major focus during the pandemic, all other diagnostic laboratory testing continues and our talented New Zealand workforce will ensure that our service standards remain amongst the best in the World.

“The NZIMLS also acknowledges the support for our workforce from Government and Ministry of Health officials. In particular, the support of the Minister of Health the Hon. Andrew Little, the COVID 19 Response Minister, the Hon. Chris Hipkins, and the Chief Allied Health Officer Dr Martin Chadwick,” says Mr Taylor.

The NZIMLS is the body that oversees the professional affairs of medical laboratory scientists and technicians working in New Zealand diagnostic testing laboratories.

