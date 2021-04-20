Pulse Energy Partners With Asthma And Respiratory Foundation NZ To Help Kiwis Breathe Easier

On April 1, electricity retailer Pulse Energy became an official sponsor of Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) to help raise the awareness of respiratory disease in New Zealand and to help the 700,000 Kiwis living with respiratory disease breathe easier.

ARFNZ is a not-for-profit organisation and New Zealand’s leading authority on respiratory health. Through a combination of research, education and advocacy, ARFNZ aims to reduce respiratory-related hospitalisations and improve respiratory health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

"As a 100% community-owned business, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to support the respiratory health of New Zealanders through our partnership with ARFNZ," says Sharnie Warren, General Manager of Customer Experience at Pulse Energy.

The newly formed partnership with Pulse Energy will enable ARFNZ to reach new audiences, improve health literacy and raise the national profile of respiratory disease - all of which will ultimately help more Kiwis to breathe easier.

"Partnering with a national energy retailer like Pulse Energy will be extremely valuable in helping to educate more New Zealanders about the importance of living in a healthy home," says ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "This can help us work towards our goal of reducing respiratory-related hospitalisations by 20% by 2025."

According to ARFNZ Corporate Sponsorship & Engagement Advisor, David Barclay, the decision to partner with Pulse Energy was simple.

"We saw that there were shared values. With Pulse Energy being community-owned and providing initiatives like the Pay it Forward Programme, ARFNZ saw that, like us, Pulse Energy is there to support New Zealanders."

The Pay it Forward Programme is a joint initiative between Pulse Energy and its customers that provides financial support to families facing energy hardship, enabling vulnerable households to heat their homes and create a healthy living environment - crucial for those who suffer from a respiratory disease. "This is another great way for us to give back and support an organisation that’s making a real difference to the lives of everyday Kiwis," said Warren.

Respiratory disease is a serious problem in Aotearoa. It’s the third most common cause of death in New Zealand, accounts for 1 in 10 of all hospital stays and costs the country more than $7 billion annually. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of asthma in the world and it’s estimated that more than 700,000 Kiwis live with some form of respiratory disease.

Research shows that living in a damp, cold house can lead to colds, flu and allergies, which can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and potentially trigger a serious flare-up. Respiratory disease is particularly common among low-income families, who may not have access to healthy housing or adequate heating.

About Pulse Energy: Pulse Energy is a community-owned electricity retailer that provides electricity, gas, solar and broadband plans to homes and businesses throughout New Zealand. As a community-owned business, Pulse Energy is committed to improving the lives of New Zealanders through initiatives such as the Pay it Forward Programme, as well as by providing flexible low-cost electricity plans such as the Pulse Lifestyle prepay plan to suit the needs of all families.

About ARFNZ: For more than 50 years, ARFNZ has been New Zealand’s principal authority for all respiratory conditions. ARFNZ provides a range of events, campaigns and publications, which support the organisation’s mission of improving respiratory health outcomes in New Zealand. As a registered charity that does not receive any contracted government funding, ARFNZ receives most of its funding through donations, community grants and sponsorships.

