News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pulse Energy Partners With Asthma And Respiratory Foundation NZ To Help Kiwis Breathe Easier

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

On April 1, electricity retailer Pulse Energy became an official sponsor of Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) to help raise the awareness of respiratory disease in New Zealand and to help the 700,000 Kiwis living with respiratory disease breathe easier.

ARFNZ is a not-for-profit organisation and New Zealand’s leading authority on respiratory health. Through a combination of research, education and advocacy, ARFNZ aims to reduce respiratory-related hospitalisations and improve respiratory health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

"As a 100% community-owned business, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to support the respiratory health of New Zealanders through our partnership with ARFNZ," says Sharnie Warren, General Manager of Customer Experience at Pulse Energy.

The newly formed partnership with Pulse Energy will enable ARFNZ to reach new audiences, improve health literacy and raise the national profile of respiratory disease - all of which will ultimately help more Kiwis to breathe easier.

"Partnering with a national energy retailer like Pulse Energy will be extremely valuable in helping to educate more New Zealanders about the importance of living in a healthy home," says ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "This can help us work towards our goal of reducing respiratory-related hospitalisations by 20% by 2025."

According to ARFNZ Corporate Sponsorship & Engagement Advisor, David Barclay, the decision to partner with Pulse Energy was simple.

"We saw that there were shared values. With Pulse Energy being community-owned and providing initiatives like the Pay it Forward Programme, ARFNZ saw that, like us, Pulse Energy is there to support New Zealanders."

The Pay it Forward Programme is a joint initiative between Pulse Energy and its customers that provides financial support to families facing energy hardship, enabling vulnerable households to heat their homes and create a healthy living environment - crucial for those who suffer from a respiratory disease. "This is another great way for us to give back and support an organisation that’s making a real difference to the lives of everyday Kiwis," said Warren.

Respiratory disease is a serious problem in Aotearoa. It’s the third most common cause of death in New Zealand, accounts for 1 in 10 of all hospital stays and costs the country more than $7 billion annually. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of asthma in the world and it’s estimated that more than 700,000 Kiwis live with some form of respiratory disease.

Research shows that living in a damp, cold house can lead to colds, flu and allergies, which can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and potentially trigger a serious flare-up. Respiratory disease is particularly common among low-income families, who may not have access to healthy housing or adequate heating.

About Pulse Energy: Pulse Energy is a community-owned electricity retailer that provides electricity, gas, solar and broadband plans to homes and businesses throughout New Zealand. As a community-owned business, Pulse Energy is committed to improving the lives of New Zealanders through initiatives such as the Pay it Forward Programme, as well as by providing flexible low-cost electricity plans such as the Pulse Lifestyle prepay plan to suit the needs of all families.

About ARFNZ: For more than 50 years, ARFNZ has been New Zealand’s principal authority for all respiratory conditions. ARFNZ provides a range of events, campaigns and publications, which support the organisation’s mission of improving respiratory health outcomes in New Zealand. As a registered charity that does not receive any contracted government funding, ARFNZ receives most of its funding through donations, community grants and sponsorships.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 