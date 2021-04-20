News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 1 Border Case; 1 New Historical Case Of COVID-19

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new community cases of COVID-19 to report today. 
There is one border worker who has returned a positive test result for COVID-19 – they work at Auckland Airport. The usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements is underway. More information will be provided later today and this case will be included in tomorrow's totals.

There is one historical case of COVID-19 to report since yesterday – this case is a recent returnee who is considered recovered. 
The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two. 
The total number of active cases reported in New Zealand today is 86. Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. 
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,241. 
Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 425 cases. 

Testing information 
The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,978,011. 
On Monday, 3,252 tests were processed. 
The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,254 tests processed. 

New historical case details

Arrival dateFrom Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
*28 MarchSomalia United Arab Emirates Day 12 / routine Auckland

*This case is historical and has recovered.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,788,871 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 251,656,178 and users have created 9,409,207 manual diary entries. There have been 558,804 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Everyone in New Zealand should be keeping a full record of their movements in case it is required for contact tracing purposes.

This includes visitors who may have just arrived from Australia – please download the NZ COVID Tracer app, scan QR codes wherever you see them, and create manual diary entries for places like houses of friends and whanau.

This is particularly important during periods like school holidays, when people may be moving around and visiting places outside of their usual neighbourhood.

