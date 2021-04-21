News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPs Optimistic About Realistic Plan For New Zealand’s Health Future

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners today commended the efficiencies, access to healthcare for all, and prominence and importance of equity that was outlined in today’s Health and Disability System Review announcement.

Dr Samantha Murton, President of the College said, "the majority of New Zealanders get their healthcare in the community and hearing the Minister outline the importance of that, and planning for access is vital."

The role of the College is to advocate for equity, access, and sustainable healthcare and we believe fundamentally that regardless of who or where they are, every New Zealander should have access to their own GP.

"Hearing about technological advancements and providing people access to community health care regardless of where they live in New Zealand is something we’ve strived for, particularly through our rural hospital networks, and something we achieved during COVID-19; we look forward to building on that now, says Dr Murton.

"General practice showed itself during 2020’s COVID-19 response to be a nimble, responsive workforce when we switched 1000 practices to a remote consultation module in two days.

"We’ve done it before and we’re ready to forge ahead, adapt, and bring even better access to health care in a faster, more efficient model that is supported by Government," she says.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College is also a working GP in Cannons Creek, Porirua and was hopeful that the new Māori Health Authority will truly bring more equitable, accessible healthcare for Māori.

"I see every day, through my patients, what health inequity means to our communities and it’s unfair and devastating, says Dr Betty.

"Health inequities run across services, across levels of care, and across the lives of indigenous people and having a drive to change and improve how we’re delivering care to Māori driven from the top is set to make a true and measurable difference and I feel very positive about that," he says.

One component missing from today’s review was any detail about the funding of general practice, which the College has been advocating for some time. New Zealand has a major shortage of GPs and the College’s recently Workforce Survey showed that GPs are also burnt out and working in inefficient systems.

Dr Murton said, "We are expecting to continue to work closely with Government to draw out the detail of this announcement to ensure strong general practice that is properly funded for the work we do, which will ensure our doctors can be healthy in their own work too.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 