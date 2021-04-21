News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Alcohol Action NZ Applauds The New Health Reforms

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Action NZ

Alcohol Action NZ applauds the major structural changes to the health sector announced today by the government, because they herald a change to the sale and purchase of alcohol.

Alcohol use is a major determinant of health but the commercial entities that produce, distribute, market and sell alcohol are very lightly regulated in New Zealand. These industries have not been held accountable in any way for the harm that they cause.

Further, this alcohol-related harm is disproportionately experienced by Māori and contributes to inequities in many aspects of life, including physical and mental health.

The rational, evidence-based policy responses to harm from alcohol will no longer be able to be ignored by the new health institutions, when one is charged with co-ordinating the improvement of public health throughout the country, and one is focused on Māori health in particular.

“Alcohol Action NZ is confident that the momentous changes announced today will inevitability raise the priority of alcohol reform involving greater regulation of the alcohol industry” said Dr Tony Farrell, chair of Alcohol Action NZ.

“The new structures will enable a more consistent and principled approach to dealing with determinants of health and with inequity, and allow Māori voices to be heard over those who profit from alcohol harm”, added Professor Jennie Connor, a medical spokesperson for Alcohol Action.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Action NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 