News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Survey Detects Covid-19 Community Transmission At Very Low Rate

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

New Zealand’s first nationwide survey to detect Covid-19 antibodies in blood showed a very low prevalence, highlighting the success of efforts to eliminate the disease.

Associate Professor Nikki Moreland said: “We found a very low rate of Covid antibodies in our survey population (0.10 percent). This means that undetected community transmission has been very low and is evidence that New Zealand’s elimination strategy has been a success.”

Dr Moreland and her team at the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Auckland, are adept at Covid-19 serology, testing that detects the presence of antibodies in blood. It has been estimated that up to 15 percent of people contracting Covid-19 have no symptoms but remain infectious.

Standard Covid DNA tests only detect the virus when it is present during an infection. Serology testing reveals Covid antibodies that remain many months after infection.

The researchers worked with the New Zealand Blood service to collect 9,806 samples from people aged 16-88 years throughout the country and tested them for the tell-tale Covid antibodies to the viral spike protein.

From the 9,806 samples, collected from Dec. 3 last year to Jan. 6, they found 18 that tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies. Six of these were identified as previously-confirmed Covid infections, and a further four came from people who had travelled from the United Kingdom and Europe, suggesting infection had happened outside New Zealand.

The remaining eight positive samples were unexplained, suggesting they were previously undetected cases of community transmission. These eight cases were spread out, coming from seven district health board regions.

The survey showed an estimated 0.10 percent seroprevalence (or presence of Covid-19 antibodies). This is similar to a study recently conducted in Sydney and compares favourably to surveys in Europe and America where seroprevalence has been reported to be greater than 10 percent. In these countries the pandemic has been poorly controlled.

The study is the country’s first large-scale serology survey of Covid-19 and has been released as a pre-print, which means it is yet to be peer reviewed.

Link to study: Charting Elimination in the Pandemic: A SARS-CoV-2 Serosurvey of Blood Donors in New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 