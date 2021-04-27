News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Bold Step In The Right Direction For Health Care In New Zealand

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: Green Cross Health

Green Cross Health welcomes these reforms, seeing them as an opportunity to transform the future of health care and create a less complicated and more equitable system for New Zealanders.

“We commend the changes outlined by the Ministry. They are a bold step in the right direction for health care in our country. We’ve long advocated for a more people-centred, accessible and integrated health care system,” says Group CEO Rachael Newfield.

Equity of access and health outcomes is crucial, and we believe the creation of the Māori Health Authority is a significant step forward in ensuring that all planning and delivery of primary health care is underpinned by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Much is still to be mapped out with how these changes will affect pharmacy, general practice and community-based care. Green Cross Health was part of the consultations that occurred leading up to this announcement and will continue to contribute as these roll out.

Newfield says “Minister Little has clearly indicated there will be extensive engagement with primary care. The critical work now is over the coming months as implementation of the reforms progresses. We aim is to ensure primary care is properly supported and that the outcome is a more efficient and effective health system. It will be important to ensure appropriate and sustainable funding for the essential services provided by primary care, which support New Zealanders to live in their own homes and communities for as long as possible, and to ensure our teams delivering that care can be healthy and supported in the work they do too”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Cross Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 