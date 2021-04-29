Why Māori Leaders Are Needed In New Zealand’s Health And Disability System

Too many Māori face alarming health inequities, and the health and disability system is fraught with issues that have suppressed Māori health knowledge and healing practices.

Working against these challenges are Māori Leaders instituting innovative models of care, be it community based, in rural mobile clinics or hospitals.

Māori from throughout the country who are working with the impacts of mental distress and addiction related harm are gathering in Auckland for a three-day symposium.

The Healer Within, The Village of Wellbeing and Whare Tukutuku: Māori led Addiction Workforce programme are some of the presentations at the Māori Frameworks Symposium being held this week in Auckland. The symposium centres on Māori knowledge and affirms the legitimate place Māori frameworks of practice have in addressing mental distress and addiction related harm.

Māori leaders are taking the stage to share about their experiences and knowledge amongst their peers that will promote vibrant examples of practice and measures on culturally respective health practices, improved Māori experience of health care and access to acceptable services.

Increasingly, the evidence shows Māori led health services is the way to go to improve holistic health outcomes for Māori, as well as ensuring better access to optimal care, prevention, and treatment.

Pātikitiki Māori Frameworks Symposium

28-30 April 2021

Venue: The Wharf, 2 Queen Street, Northcote Point, Auckland 0627

