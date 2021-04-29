Waipareira Super Vax Clinic Opens In West Auckland

Te Whānau o Waipareira and the Waitemata District Health Board will open a new super Covid Vaccination Clinic in west Auckland on Monday May 3.

Following a 6am dawn blessing of Te Whare Tuhono - the former Noel Lemming Warehouse - on Catherine Street, will become the latest vaccination centre.

Te Whare Tuhono has gone through a total refit to ensure the vaccination process is as smooth and seamless as possible for whānau.

The first week of operating will be embedding new systems. The general population vaccination roll out for those aged 16 and over is scheduled to start in July 2021.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere is confident that once the clinic is running to capacity, it will churn through hundreds of whānau members every day.

“The Vaccination Clinic will become as efficient as our Covid CBAC station,” Tamihere said.

“Our team were managing one swab every 57 seconds and while this is not quite the same set up, I know our team will do what they do best.”

The Vaccination Clinic opening coincides with the launch of the Waipareira Vax to the Max campaign, which will run online and via social media.

The website will contain a video guide walkthrough the vaccination process, questions and answers about the vaccination schedule, the Pfizer Vaccine, how to check your vaccination booking and supporting testimonials from Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare and Waipareira CEO John Tamihere.

“This is about whānau. This is about protecting our whakapapa, so I encourage each and every one of you to Vax to the Max,” Minister Henare said.

Whānau will also feature on videos explaining why they are getting vaccinated and who they are doing it for - #ProtectYourWhakapapa.

To see more go to www. vax.waipareira.com or follow us on Facebook VaxtotheMax.

© Scoop Media

