News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waipareira Super Vax Clinic Opens In West Auckland

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: Waipareira Trust

Te Whānau o Waipareira and the Waitemata District Health Board will open a new super Covid Vaccination Clinic in west Auckland on Monday May 3.

Following a 6am dawn blessing of Te Whare Tuhono - the former Noel Lemming Warehouse - on Catherine Street, will become the latest vaccination centre.

Te Whare Tuhono has gone through a total refit to ensure the vaccination process is as smooth and seamless as possible for whānau.

The first week of operating will be embedding new systems. The general population vaccination roll out for those aged 16 and over is scheduled to start in July 2021.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere is confident that once the clinic is running to capacity, it will churn through hundreds of whānau members every day.

“The Vaccination Clinic will become as efficient as our Covid CBAC station,” Tamihere said.

“Our team were managing one swab every 57 seconds and while this is not quite the same set up, I know our team will do what they do best.”

The Vaccination Clinic opening coincides with the launch of the Waipareira Vax to the Max campaign, which will run online and via social media.

The website will contain a video guide walkthrough the vaccination process, questions and answers about the vaccination schedule, the Pfizer Vaccine, how to check your vaccination booking and supporting testimonials from Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare and Waipareira CEO John Tamihere.

“This is about whānau. This is about protecting our whakapapa, so I encourage each and every one of you to Vax to the Max,” Minister Henare said.

Whānau will also feature on videos explaining why they are getting vaccinated and who they are doing it for - #ProtectYourWhakapapa.

To see more go to www. vax.waipareira.com or follow us on Facebook VaxtotheMax.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waipareira Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 