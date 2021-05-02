News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Flights To Resume From Western Australia

Sunday, 2 May 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

  • Flights between New Zealand and Perth can resume.
  • Anyone currently in Australia, including New Zealanders, who were at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of exposure.
  • Anyone who has arrived in New Zealand who was at a location of interest at the specified time must self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested.

New Zealand health officials today participated in a meeting with their Australian counterparts to further assess the public health risk of the recently identified COVID-19 community cases in Perth. It has been determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand is low.

Following further assessment, the Ministry of Health is advising airlines that flights between Perth and New Zealand can resume as early as tomorrow. This follows last night’s temporary pause in direct Perth-New Zealand bound flights while the Ministry was awaiting a further assessment from Western Australian officials.

“While the public health risk is deemed low, we must all remain vigilant as we enjoy the opportunities Quarantine-Free Travel has given us. There are some additional public health measures we require of people who are or have recently been in Western Australia,” said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Anyone who has been in Perth since 27 April is advised to check the Western Australian Government website for locations of interest:

https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronavirus-locations-visited-confirmed-cases

If you were at a location of interest at a specified time and you are still in Perth and are planning to travel to New Zealand, you are asked to follow the Western Australia health advice regarding isolation and testing on the above website. In addition, anyone who has been at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure. This includes any additional locations of interest that are determined in the coming days and yet to be announced.

If you have recently arrived in New Zealand from Australia and were in a location of interest at the specified time, please self-isolate immediately and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for information on when you should be tested.

Around 750 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between 27 April and 1 May are being contacted today by the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing team and being given the above advice.

There may be additional passengers identified as contact tracers work with other government agencies to confirm travel histories and contact details.

“The travel bubble allows us to reconnect with our loved ones across the Tasman, but we must still follow basic public health measures. It’s important we continue to keep a record of where we have been by scanning QR codes and turning on Bluetooth using the COVID Tracer app, or keep manual diaries. Please continue to maintain personal hygiene measures and if you’re unwell please stay home and call Healthline to work out whether you need to get a test,” said Dr Bloomfield.

“Both countries have planned for this type of scenario and are following agreed Trans-Tasman bubble protocols. We always knew disruption to travel plans was possible, and it is important that travellers follow the instructions in order to limit any risk of further spread. We’d like to thank people for their patience and cooperation.”

