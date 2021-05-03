News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases In New Zealand; Four In Managed Isolation; Australia Updates

Monday, 3 May 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today. 
 
There are four new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since our last update yesterday.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,266.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 50 historical cases, out of a total of 450 cases.


Western Australia update 
The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor developments in Western Australia after a Perth managed isolation facility worker and two of their housemates tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend.

New Zealand health officials have determined the risk to public health in New Zealand from these cases is low.

So far, no one who has arrived in New Zealand has contacted Healthline to say they were at any of the 17 locations of interest currently connected to these cases at the specified times. Western Australian health officials are continuing their scoping interviews of the two housemates and it is possible further locations of interest could be added.

The Ministry advises people who were in Perth between April 27 and May 1 to continue checking the Western Australian Government website for updates: https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronavirus-locations-visited-confirmed-cases

However, if you were at a location of interest at a specified time and you are still in Perth and are planning to travel to New Zealand, you are asked to follow the Western Australia health advice regarding isolation and testing on the above website. Anyone who has been at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure.

If you have recently arrived in New Zealand from Australia and were in a location of interest at the specified time, please self-isolate immediately and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for information on when you should be tested. 
More than 800 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between 27 April and 1 May have now been contacted by the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing team and given the above advice.


Brisbane Airport green zone breach update: 
All 397 passengers aboard three flights which left Brisbane International Airport after the green zone breach on Thursday 29 April have now been contacted.

A further two people have contacted Healthline over the weekend to say they were in the locations of interest at Brisbane Airport at the relevant time. This means there are now 29 people considered casual plus contacts who have been asked to self-isolate and get tested five days after their exposure. 

The remaining passengers who weren’t at the locations of interest at the specified times are advised to monitor their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.


Auckland Airport border-related case update:
All contacts of this case have now returned negative tests at day 12 and this case is now considered closed. 

New border case details:

Arrival date From Via Positive test day /reason Managed isolation /quarantine location 
24 April* Pakistan United Arab 
Emirates 		Day 8/contact of a case Auckland 
30 April Philippines Singapore Day 1/routine test Auckland 
30 April Indonesia Singapore Day 0/routine test Christchurch 
1 May India United Arab 
Emirates 		Day 0/routine test Auckland

*

This case was in a travel bubble with a case reported on April 27

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,029,196.

On Sunday 2,246 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,779 tests processed.

A reminder for people who may need a COVID-19 test – please visit

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS)

for all testing locations in Auckland.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the

Healthpoint

website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,807,036 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 260,853,069 and users have created 9,761,852 manual diary entries.

There have been 599,400 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

