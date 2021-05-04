News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases In New Zealand; One In Managed Isolation

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.  
 
There is one new case to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since our last update yesterday.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,267.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 50 historical cases, out of a total of 451 cases.

Western Australia update 
The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor developments in Western Australia, and New Zealand health officials continue to assess the risk to public health in New Zealand as low. Of note, no further community cases have been reported in Perth. 

New locations of interest have been listed, and people who were in Perth between April 27 and May 1 are advised to continue checking the Western Australian Government website for updates: https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronavirus-locations-visited-confirmed-cases 

If you have recently arrived in New Zealand from Australia and were in a location of interest at the specified time, please self-isolate immediately and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for information on when you should be tested. 

So far, no travellers who arrived in New Zealand have contacted Healthline to say they were at any of the locations of interest currently connected to these cases at the specified times. 

If you were at a location of interest at a specified time and you are still in Perth and are planning to travel to New Zealand, you are asked to follow the Western Australia health advice regarding isolation and testing on the above website. Anyone who has been at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure. 

More than 800 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between 27 April and 1 May have now been contacted by the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing team and given the above advice.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update
29 people in New Zealand considered casual plus contacts in relation to the Brisbane Airport green zone breach are today due for their day five test. These results will be available in the coming days. 
 
Remaining passengers who weren’t at the locations of interest at the specified times previously advised should continue monitoring their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day /reason Managed isolation /quarantine location 
26 Apr United Kingdom Qatar Around day 6 / symptomatic Auckland

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,031,925.

On Monday, 2,726 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,872 tests processed.

Healthpoint

Healthpoint

website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,808,374 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 261,503,931 and users have created 9,786,939 manual diary entries.

There have been 610,337 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

