No New Community Cases; 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 3 Historical Cases

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 12:54 pm
There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today. 
There are three new cases and three historical cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday. 
Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25. 
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,273. 
Since 1 January 2021, there have been 53 historical cases, out of a total of 457 cases.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
20 Apr UAE  Day 0 / routine Auckland 
20 Apr* Jordan UAE Day 0 / routine Auckland 
27 Apr* Philippines Singapore Day 3 / routine Christchurch 
29 Apr* Indonesia Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland 
30 Apr UAE  Day 3 / routine Auckland 
3 May USA  Day 0 / routine Auckland

*This case is classified as historical. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update

Thirty-two people in New Zealand have been advised to isolate at home and continue to isolate until they receive a negative result from a day 5 test. To date, three have returned a negative result.

Remaining passengers who weren’t at the locations of interest at the specified times should continue monitoring their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.

Western Australia update

People who were in Perth between April 27 and May 1 are advised to continue checking the Western Australian Government website for updates:

https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronavirus-locations-visited-confirmed-cases

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,037,349.

On Tuesday, 5,424 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,164 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit theHealthpointwebsite

.

Facebook Live

The Director-General of Health will be doing a Facebook Live session on the Ministry of Health’s page tomorrow to answer questions from the public on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This will start at 4.30pm on 6 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,809,553 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 262,182,989 and users have created 9,812,177 manual diary entries.

There have been 507,758 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

