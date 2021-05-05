HiNZ Launches Podcast Series EHealthTalk NZ

A new podcast series with news and views on New Zealand’s data and digital health sector has been launched.

eHealth Talk NZ is hosted by editor of eHealthNews.nz Rebecca McBeth and supported by Health Informatics New Zealand.

“A podcast is a great way to stay informed and you can listen whenever suits you,” says McBeth.

“It’s an exciting time in data and digital health at the moment so there are plenty of hot topics and news to discuss.”

Six episodes have been released so far, covering patient portals, Electronic Medical Records, Covid-19 testing and interoperability. There are also monthly news round-ups with regular guest and HiNZ board member Scott Arrol.

Since starting on March 19 2021, eHealthTalk episodes have been downloaded more than 550 times and numbers continue to climb.

The podcast is free to access and available on Spotify, Buzzsprout and Google and Apple podcasts. Start listening today.

