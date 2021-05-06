News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Northland DHB On Track To Deliver 4000 COVID-19 Doses This Week

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Over the past six weeks, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered by Northland DHB has increased from 300 doses a week to nearly 4000 a week – that’s an increase of more than 1000 percent.

“Northland DHB is performing well, already 6.3 percent of our population have received a COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr Nick Chamberlain, chief executive.

Northland embarked on an ambitious vaccination programme and are working hard to achieve their targets.

“We administered an average of 3500 doses a week over the last two weeks. We are on track to deliver 4000 doses this week.

“If we continue at the current rate, we will meet or exceed our plan by the end of June.”

The Northland COVID-19 vaccination programme started on 28 February and since then (up until midnight 5 May) have administered 11,838 doses. A total of 9637 people have received their first dose. Of these, 2201 have also received their second dose. Yesterday (5 May), the DHB administered 829 doses.

COVID-19 vaccination demand has most certainly been more significant than expected, with the volume of emails and calls to the 0800 number overwhelming the DHB system.

“We sincerely apologise for the frustration that the demand has caused. From 8 am tomorrow, the 0800 number will be staffed by Healthline, who can take up to 100,000 calls a day.”

Māori Health Providers are preparing to offer the COVID-19 vaccination clinics in their communities in the coming weeks, which will increase the number of clinics people can access for their vaccination.

“Providers have strong, trusting relationships with their whānau and iwi - they deliver healthcare services to whānau every day,” Dr Chamberlain offered.

The DHB is also investigating the establishment of stand-alone clinics for everyone over 65+, immunocompromised people, or who are receiving cancer treatment, and those with comorbidities.

Northland DHB is looking forward to the national booking system roll-out as this will standardise how people can book their appointment, further improving the public’s COVID-19 vaccination experience.

