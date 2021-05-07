No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in a recent returnee in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 26.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,278.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 55 historical cases, out of a total of 462 cases.

Two cases reported yesterday as being under investigation have now been confirmed as historical cases. These cases are the person who arrived on 3 May from India via USA and the person who arrived on 4 May from India.



Case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 24 April United Arab Emirates Direct Around day 12 / routine testing Auckland

NSW update

New Zealand officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts following the confirmation of two positive cases of COVID-19 in the community in Sydney.

Quarantine Free Travel fromNew South Wales to New Zealand was paused from 11:59pm last night as a precautionary measure as investigations continue into the source of these infections.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, immediately self-isolate and be tested.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.

At this stage, our public health assessment is that the risk remains low.

We expect to be able to provide a further update on the situation in Sydney later today.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update

All 32 people in New Zealand who have self-identified as being in a location of interest have now been followed up. Of these, 25 have returned negative test results. Two people have returned to Australia, and health authorities have assessed the remaining five people and advised that they do not require any further action.

Any remaining passengers who weren’t at the locations of interest at the specified times previously advised should continue monitoring their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,046,919.

On Thursday, 4,871 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,010 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit theHealthpointwebsite

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,812,076 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 263,558,668 and users have created 9,866,670 manual diary entries.

There have been 679,654 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

© Scoop Media

