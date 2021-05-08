News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 3 New Cases And 3 Historical Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three new cases to report in recent returnees in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

In addition, we are reporting three historical cases in managed isolation.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,284.

All three historical cases arrived in a travel bubble together on 5 May 2021, and travelled from the Philippines, via Singapore. They all tested positive at routine day 0 testing on arrival and have been transferred to quarantine at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 58 historical cases, out of a total of 468 cases.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location
3 MayGuatemalaUSADay 3 / contact of a caseAuckland
6 MayMaldivesUAEDay 0 / routineAuckland
6 MayFranceUAEDay 0 / routineAuckland

NSW update

At this stage, the public health assessment is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low.

New Zealand officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts following the confirmation of two positive cases of COVID-19 in the community in Sydney.

A further risk assessment is underway and an update is expected later today.

Quarantine Free Travel fromNew South Wales to New Zealand was paused from 11:59pm on Thursday night as a precautionary measure as investigations continue as a response to these cases.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

So far, 5,477 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since Friday last weekhave been contactedby health authoritiesand provided with advice.

As we reported yesterday afternoon, one person has been transferred to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch after they were identified by NSW health authorities as a contact of a case.

This person attended a location of interest at the same time as one of the two positive cases recently identified in Sydney.

This person has now been tested for COVID-19 and has received a negative test result.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, immediately self-isolate and be tested.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.

COVID-19 vaccination centres

Vodafone has informed the Ministry of a nationwide outage which is affecting the digital services at some COVID-19 vaccination centres around the country.

This means people queueing are having to fill out forms manually which is adding some time to the process.

We wish to thank those currently at the vaccination centre for their patience as Vodafone works through this issue.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,051,603

On Friday, 4,669 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,987 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,813,364 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 264,253,154 and users have created 9,892,904 manual diary entries.

There have been 711,629 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 