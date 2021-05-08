News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New South Wales Travel Pause To Be Lifted Tomorrow

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the current travel pause with New South Wales will lift tomorrow – subject to no further significant developments in NSW.

“New Zealand health officials met today to conduct a further assessment of the public health risk from the recently identified COVID-19 community cases in Sydney. It has been determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health is advising airlines that flights can resume from 11:59pm tomorrow (Sunday 9 May) subject to there being no further significant developments.

“This is good news and aligns with the lifting of NSW restrictions at 12.01am on Monday 10 May 2021.

“I am pleased with the way the response process has been managed this week. There has been close liaison between the health agencies, and this is reflected in the sound advice our respective Governments have received,” said Chris Hipkins.

There is some specific advice for travellers to be aware of:

· Flights from New South Wales to New Zealand to resume at 11:59pm Sunday 9 May - subject to no significant developments in New South Wales.

· Anyone who is in Australia and was at any of the locations of interest at the times specified is asked to follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing and MUST NOT travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

· As before, anyone who has arrived in New Zealand and who was at a location of interest at the specified time must self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested.

Direct flights from NSW to New Zealand were paused at 11:59 pm on 6 May, pending further information and reassurance from the NSW health investigation into two cases of COVID-19 in the Sydney community.

Since the two cases were confirmed in Sydney last week, there have been no new community cases of COVID-19 detected in New South Wales.

New Zealand health officials have considered a range of factors, including whether any new cases had been identified, the results from COVID-19 testing of any contacts identified and from the wider Sydney community, and the results from waste-water surveillance testing.

Following this risk assessment and a review of these factors, they have been reassured that at this stage the two community cases in Sydney are contained and that there is no evidence of widespread undetected community transmission.

There will be some additional public health measures required for people who are or have recently been in Sydney.

· The current NZ focus is on people who were at a location of interest rather than all of New South Wales.

· Anyone who is travelling to New Zealand from Australia will be required to follow some additional instructions in order to limit any risk of further spread.

· Airlines will continue to ask people departing Australia whether they have visited any locations of interest in New South Wales both before and when disembarking from their flights.

· A Section 70 notice has been issued under the Health Act with a number of requirements for any person in New Zealand who attended a known location of interest or any locations of interest that are identified subsequently. More information on what a section 70 notice is and what it means for these people, is available on theMinistry of Health website.

“Our officials remain in close contact with health officials in NSW and will continue to closely monitor the situation. Updates will be provided if there is any change to this latest advice,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We acknowledge that this travel pause has caused disruption to travel plans.

“New Zealand has consistently taken a precautionary approach to keeping COVID-19 out. The Government's overall public health strategy in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic iselimination. Border controlsare a key tool for stopping the introduction and spread of new cases from overseas and remain central to our elimination strategy.”

Information about quarantine-free travel between New South Wales and New Zealand is available on the COVID19 website:

https://covid19.govt.nz/travel-and-the-border/quarantine-free-travel/quarantine-free-travel-with-australia/new-south-wales/

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 