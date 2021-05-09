News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Sunday, 9 May 2021, 12:57 pm
Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are two new cases to report in recent returnees in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,286.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 58 historical cases, out of a total of 470 cases.

New border cases

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location  
7 MayPhilippinesSingaporeAround day 0 / routine testingAuckland
7 MayPakistanUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 0 / routine testingAuckland

NSW travel pause

The current travel pause with New South Wales lifts tonight at 11:59pm (Sunday 9 May), following a public health risk assessment and subject to no further significant developments.

This aligns with the lifting of NSW restrictions at 12.01am on Monday 10 May 2021.

The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low. Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney, following two community cases reported earlier in the week, is contained and there is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the times specified must follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing. They must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when they should be tested.

So far, 5,568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since Friday last weekhave been contactedby health authoritiesand provided with advice.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

A Section 70 direction has been issued under the Health Act witha number ofrequirements for any personin New Zealandwho attended a known location of interest or any locations of interest that are identified subsequently.A Section 70 direction enables an authorised Medical Officer of Health to require those specified in the order to meet public health requirements to undergo testing and to isolate until they receive their result. Any time a person receives a direction from a Medical Officer of Health they must comply with it. More information can be found on the Ministry of Health website.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,054,651.

On Saturday, 3,048 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,957 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,814,303 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 264,854,946 and users have created 9,915,108 manual diary entries.

There have been 676,038 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

