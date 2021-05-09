News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

National Campaign Encourages Māori Uptake Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sunday, 9 May 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

In a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched on Mother’s Day, Ruthie a young mother who contracted the virus while she was hapū (pregnant) encourages whānau to inform themselves about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Led by Te Puni Kōkiri, the targeted national Māori campaign “Be a doer! KARAWHIUA” was launched today to support other vaccination campaigns nationwide.

Seven months pregnant at the time, Ruthie was in managed isolation for more than a month last year. She contracted COVID pneumonia, a severe complication of COVID-19, and has since given birth to a healthy baby girl she named Hope.

Ruthie agreed to front the campaign because she does not want other whānau to go through the “terrifying” experience she had.

“If there’s a way that can be prevented I would 100% take it. It will keep our whānau safe. Like vaccinations for our children, it is a personal choice for our community and our whānau but for me and mine, we’ll do it,” Ruthie says.

Māori Development Minister, Willie Jackson praised Ruthie for sharing her personal story.

“It takes a lot of courage to talk openly about contracting COVID-19 given most of us in Aotearoa haven’t felt the devastating impact it’s had overseas.

We’ve done an exceptional job of protecting our whānau and communities from COVID-19. It’s now up to all of us to ensure we go that extra step and get vaccinated.”

“Be a doer! KARAWHIUA” focuses on Māori taking action to look after their health and wellbeing by getting informed and making a positive decision about the COVID-19 vaccine. Karawhiua, means “Give it heaps! Go for it!”.

Research conducted by the Ministry of Health in February showed that 41% of Māori needed more information on the vaccine, and 30% did not understand the vaccine would be free. Surveys consistently show Māori are less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine than non-Māori.

The first stage of the 7-month campaign aims to build confidence and understanding by directing Māori to a website and kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) sources where they can explore trusted information. It builds on the pride Māori have in the way we have protected our communities from COVID-19.

The campaign draws on medical information from the Ministry of Health and features Dr Mataroria Lyndon, a Northland public health doctor and senior lecturer at the University of Auckland, who has spoken to a wide range of Māori across Aotearoa about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Many are at the stage of wanting to know more about the vaccine now that it’s being rolled out. Common questions are about the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety, side-effects, content and development. We want to encourage uptake by getting trusted information out into the community in a way that will resonate with Māori,” he says.

Māori and iwi communication specialists have helped inform the campaign with Te Hiringa Hauora delivering the digital components.

TV commercials go to air today alongside the launch of a dedicated website called Karawhiua.nz.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Te Puni Kokiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 